Listen in on our comms this week as we discuss Fortnite, Sins of A Solar Empire: Rebellion, The War Z . Is copying the mechanics of a certain Arma 2 mod lazy, or is it simply the beginning of a new genre? We've also got some hands-on details for PlanetSide 2 and answer listener questions. What is one to do when you dump coffee on your keyboard? The answer may surprise you.

All this, what we've been playing, DayZ storytime, and more. PC Gamer US Podcast 322: Feline Mothership

Have a question, comment, complaint or observation? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext 724 or email the mp3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com.

