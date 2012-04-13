PC Gamer US Podcast #313 - When two Tribes go to TOR

Evan delivers the final verdict on Tribes: Ascend , Josh puts The Old Republic's enormous update through the paces, Chris played Max Payne 3 at PAX East, we're loving Mass Effect 3's Resurgence Pack , and we're giving away FREE DLC in one of our easiest contests EVAR ! Listen to find out how to win.

