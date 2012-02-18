This week, PCG Little League team captain Evan's letting the fans do the talking, with Chris, Tyler, Gavin and Lucas also on the roster for listener question overtime. Besides a rundown of the latest releases that are worth your attention, we do our best to answer the queries phoned in by our beloved listeners. Also: learn of the imminent super-villain origin story which Evan set in motion one fateful year ago.

PC Gamer US Podcast 305: Community Extravaganza

