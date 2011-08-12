L.A. Noire. Red Orchestra 2. Tribes: Ascend. Batman: Arkham City. Torchlight II. There's a scary, money-demanding gang of games still coming in the waning quarter of 2011. In this ep., Dan, Chris, Tyler and new intern Gavin pick their favorites. Evan also leads a rousing round of truthiness and falsity, in which we confront the controversial issue of alltalk (on or off?), ask if multiplayer gaming is better than it's ever been, and wonder what PC gaming would be like if Valve declared itself a platform holder.

PC Gamer US Podcast 284: Cliché Catwoman

