To free, or not to free? Does a game by any other price play as sweet? On this week's podcast (a few days late, due to crows), we break down the significance of Team Fortress 2 being a $0 game, and decide which class "won" the Über Update. Also talked: Arma 2: Free, L.A. Noire's arrival on PC this Fall, and Evan sings the praises of his favorite community-made L4D2 content, Questionable Ethics and Let's Build A Rocket .

PC Gamer US Podcast 277: Free'd

