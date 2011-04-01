Fighting bravely throughdebilitatingillness, Dan takes the PCG Podcast squad into battle this week and orders Evan, Chris, Anthony and guest star Brian Brushwood to charge the news. Topics include Bohemia Interactive's new helicopter sim, CCP's new EVE Online-linked console game, Hawken gameplay impressions, Magicka: Vietnam, yet another co-op zombie shooter, do we care about Max Payne 3 anymore, SOE closings, Truthiness and Falsity, your listener questions and much more!

PC Gamer US Podcast 266: Chess Boxing

