PC Gamer US Podcast #259: Duke Nukem Loves Us

The voice of Duke Nukem himself, Jon St. John , endorses our podcast in the waking seconds of this week's show. Stick around to the end for Evan's mini-interview with the voice actor, sampled straight from the strip club parking lot (seriously) where the chat took place.

Live from our fidelity-capturing, professional podcast studio, Dan, Logan, Evan, Chris, Josh and Intern Anthony chat up the state of League of Legends, F.E.A.R. AI vs. Crysis AI and John Carmack's judo skills. At 40:30, Chris' debuts his segment "Truthiness and Falsity," where provocative statements and latent, unexpressed resentment among editors combine.

PC Gamer US Podcast 259

Have a question, comment or high-definition audio clip of you pouring some kind of liquid? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext 724.

Quote of the week: "Your videocard will not turn into a pumpkin." -Dan Stapleton