Josh, Evan, Dan, Chris and Andy break in the new year with an action-packed podcast, covering news fresh from CES like Razer's Switchblade concept and Intel's Sandybridge CPUs as well as what we think of Sid Meier's Civilization V lead designer, Jon Schaffer , moving to Stardock. We also interview Jim Lee, DC Comic's co-publisher about his time as a hardcore MMO player, and how his playtime helped shaped DCUO, which is set to launch next week.

PC Gamer US Podcast 254 - Cool Story Bro