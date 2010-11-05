PC Gamer US Podcast 246 – Legal Experts

The Supreme Court has been abuzz with talk of video games lately as they tackle the question of whether or not states are allowed to ban minors from buying violent video games. But you don't have to read through hours of transcripts to find out what's going on--our heritage-based legal counselor, Dan Stapleton tells us what's going on in that big white court of theirs. We also prepare for the end of the world...of Warcraft as the first signs of the Cataclysm creep out of Azeroth, discuss who want to win this weekend's StarCraft II MLG tournament, find out how excited we are for CoD: Black Ops, and of course, answer listener questions.

Download, and receive your free legal counsel*

*you get what you pay for.

Want to subscribe to us on iTunes? Follow these instructions to add the podcast to iTunes manually:

In iTunes, go to to the advanced menu and select “Subscribe to podcast” and copy and paste this URL into the box: http://www.pcgamer.com/feed/rss2/?cat=29038

Push OK, and that's it! The podcast will now auto-download whenever an episode is released.