PC Gamer US podcast 240 – Phalanx vs. Tank

This week, Dan, Evan, Andy, Chris and Mike the Intern chat about Blizzard's brutal retribution to players that manipulate StarCraft II's multiplayer. In the meantime, be on the lookout for these shady opponents in your StarCraft matches--hackers spotted by the fine folks at TeamLiquid.net. Dan also gives us a crash course on Civilization V (grab the review in our current issue off newsstands) before it releases this Tuesday.

