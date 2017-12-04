PC Gamer UK podcast 58: Into The Breach, Need For Speed: Payback, Pipe Push Paradise

Samuel, Pip and Phil recorded this podcast last week and then fell into a deadline-fuelled stupor. Now recovered, they rediscover the podcast, but have no real memory of what’s on it. Definitely nothing worth taking legal action over, if you’re reading this lawyers.
Discussed: Into The Breach, Need for Speed: Payback, Pipe Push Paradise
Download: Episode 58: I'm here for beatles. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.
The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Tweet us @PCGamerPod, or email letters@pcgamer.com. This week’s music is from Grim Fandango.