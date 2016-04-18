PC Gamer UK Podcast 006: Mirror's Edge, Everybody's Gone to the Rapture

It’s hard being a video game protagonist. Maybe you’ll run the rooftops of a pristine dystopia. Maybe you’ll unpick the mysteries of deepest, ruralist Shropshire. Maybe you’ll slog through a dungeon festooned with fiendish traps. Or maybe you’ll fight long into the abyss. And maybe the abyss also fights into you. Maybe there’s another option. Maybe there’s… the pub.

Grab Episode 006: Everybody's Gone To The Pub directly here. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.

Discussed: Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture, Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear, Dark Souls III, No Man’s Sky, Overwatch.

This week: Samuel Roberts, Phil Savage, Andy Kelly, Angus Morrison.

Music this week is the Mass Effect starmap music.