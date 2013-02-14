PC Gamer UK March issue: Total War: Rome 2

It's Valentine's day! And to celebrate, we've released a new issue of the excellent PC Gamer magazine! Indeed, there can be few things more romantic, more stirring than issue 250 of PCG UK, with its cover image of a grizzled man squatting menacingly in a forest, while a look of pure wrath - or possibly simple constipation - contorts his weathered features into a chilling snarl. Woah woah woah - stop taking off your pants. It's hard to resist, I know, but before you get all amorous, wait to hear what else is on offer in this perfumed boudoir of an issue. You don't want it to be over too soon, do you?
Issue 250 should be on shelves today and is HALF PRICE if you nab it from either Zinio or the App store before the end of this month. Of course, you could always subscribe and get each issue delivered to your door! Hit the jump to see the exclusive subs cover, and stare deeply into Pooping Barbarian Man's gimlet eyes. Then discover what other treats await: news, previews, reviews, retrospectives, tech tests and a picture of Chris Thursten looking sexy on a horse .
This month we...
- grapple with muscley barbarians in Total War: Rome 2
- get all sticky with the Zerg in Star Craft 2: Heart of the Swarm
- use our creativity in the new Sim City
- go in deep with previews of Defiance, Octodad 2: Dadliest Catch, Suvarium, The Iconoclasts and Tomb Raider
- indulge our fantasies in Roll20, a roleplaying platform bringing PnP D&D to PC
- discuss the nature of amour with indie dev Christine Love
- reveal the depth of our true feelings in Why We Love PC Gaming
- show tough love to our crop of reviews: WarZ, Fallen Enchantress, DmC: Devil May Cry, The Cave, Waking Mars, Wurm Online, Long Live The Queen, Omerta, Strike Suit Zero
- get busy with our fingers testing the best keyboards on the market
- rekindle our relationship with Black & White
- spin tales of sex and intrigue in our new diary featuring the Game of Thrones mod for Crusader Kings 2.
- and loads more!