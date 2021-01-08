PC Gamer UK February issue: King Arthur: Knight's Tale

This month's issue of PC Gamer delves into a modern version of a classic legend. The tactical RPG, King Arthur: Knight's Tale, is the subject of this issue's beastly main feature that examines how developers NeocoreGames have gone about recreating Arthurian mythology with a dark fantasy twist.

We've also got our 2021 preview feature, listing all the biggest games coming out this year (fingers crossed there are no delays), and we also talk to developers about the art of creating fake glitches in games.

Our big preview of the month is the brilliantly stylish turn-based action game Fights in Tight Spaces, plus we've got our first looks at the strategy shooter Scavengers and the fantasy adventure Gods Will Fall.

Our bundle of reviews includes World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, Per Aspera, Twin Mirror, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, and our in-depth review of Cyberpunk 2077.

In the hardware section, now that the dust has settled, we've got our definitive run-down of the best of new graphics cards, to help you find the perfect one for you.

This issue's free gift is a copy of Deathtrap, a frantic action RPG/ tower defense hybrid. You can thank NeocoreGames for that one.

This month