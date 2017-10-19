PC Gamer UK December issue: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

This issue, we tackle the biggest game on PC right now: the seemingly unstoppable PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. Chris Livingston visited Bluehole's South Korean studio to find out the story behind the battle royale shooter's surprising success. We also get exclusive access to the upcoming desert map and new vaulting mechanics. You'll find it all in this month's massive eight page cover feature.

Elsewhere, Fraser Brown details the history of Civilization—talking to every lead designer of the stately 4X series' six main games. It's a fascinating look at the evolution of an enduring classic. Also, Andy talks to adventure game designers about the future of the point 'n' click, and we put gamepads to the test in our hardware roundup. All that, and this month's free gift: an Onslaught skin for Paladins: Champions of the Realm beefcake Fernando.

Issue 311 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from Google Play , the App Store and Zinio .

This month we...

Get exclusive hands-on with PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' new map

Chart the history of the Civilization series

Ask game designers about the future of adventure games

Use an Empire At War mod to hold the ultimate Star Wars vs Star Trek showdown

Revisit Arkane's Dark Messiah of Might and Magic

Round-up the best gamepads you can buy today

Exclusively reveal Petroglyph's new RTS, Forged Battalion

Review Total War: Warhammer II, Divinity: Original Sin 2, and more...

Until next month!