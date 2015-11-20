PC Gamer UK Christmas issue: Star Citizen

This month, we've got exclusive studio access to Star Citizen's absurdly ambitious singleplayer campaign, Squadron 42. We sent Andy to Foundry 42, to find out how the UK studio is drawing inspiration from Thief and Deus Ex in their creation of an ambitious, open-ended shooter. Chris then talks to Mark Hamill – that's him on the cover – and John Rhys-Davis about their role in the game. Also, for some reason, we learn Rhys-Davies idea for a game set in the American Revolution.

If space isn't your thing, how about high-velocity shards of metal? This month, we round up our 20 favourite first-person shooters, and travel to Firaxicon to interview Sid Meier and enjoy Guy Fieri-approved eateries. Also: free stuff. This issue, you can get a Steam key for Scraps, free Wargrame items and a starter pack for Robocraft.

This month we...

Get the low-down on Star Citizen's ambitious campaign, Squadron 42.

Round-up the 20 best games to shoot things in.

Talk to Sid Meier about Firaxis and Civilization.

Catch up with the progress of Just Cause 3, XCOM 2, Rainbow Six Siege, Master of Orion, The Wall Shall Stand and Battleborn.

Review all the things. Specifically, Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns, Batman: Arkham Knight, Armikrog, Prison Architect, Life Is Strange, Broforce, Rebel Galaxy, The Beginner's Guide, Sword Coast Legends, 80 Days, Human Resources Machine, Mushroom 11 and Tales from the Borderlands.

Are baffled by Battlefield 4 in Now Playing.

Take another look at Dota 2, now that it's been Reborn.

Revisit the horror of Penumbra: Black Plague.

Get stranded on a barren world in Andy's Take On Mars diary.

Enjoy Red Alert's ant missions in Why I Love.

Until next month, y'all!