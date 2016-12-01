Be it roaming world maps, exploring townships, or plundering dungeons—the best RPGs have and continue to leverage the genre's cornerstones to great effect. It's for this reason that the The Ultimate RPG Handbook celebrates role-players old and new with a host of interesting, entertaining and engaging features.

In our Complete History of RPGs feature, Richard Cobbett chronicles the genre's past and present—from the '80s through to today. We also explore the origins of The Witcher 3's esteemed Family Matters quest, and ask RPG developers to speculate on the future of the genre. Elsewhere, Chris sits down with the Dragon Age creative team and discovers what makes BioWare tick; and we meet the makers of Skywind, the massive mod that's moving Morrowind to Skyrim.

There's loads across 148 pages—you can order the print edition of PC Gamer Presents: The Ultimate RPG Handbook from My Favourite Magazines. Digital versions will be made available from iTunes and Zinio soon.

Here's what's inside:

The complete history of the RPG genre, from the ‘80s through to today.

The making of The Witcher 3 Family Matters quest.

Chris sits down with the Dragon Age creative team to talk Inquisition.

We meet the makers of the ambitious Skywind mod.

Andy returns to Skyrim - does The Elder Scrolls V still hold up today?

Tom runs down the best, dumbest, and most enjoyable action-RPGs.

And much more!