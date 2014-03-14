PC Gamer Podcast #375 - Alright 'n' All...

In this week's episode, Evan and Tyler discuss their criticisms of Titanfall and their mutual love of hanging out on Titan heads, Wes gives a report on his time in Heroes of the Storm , Grey Goo consumes the room with RTS discussion, and the crew looks into a crystal ball to determine what games they'll be talking about five years into the future .

Dropping in from orbit, it's PC Gamer Podcast #375 — Titanfall's Alright 'n' All .

Have a question, comment, complaint, or observation? Send an MP3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com or call us toll-free at 877-404-1337 x724.

Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .

Follow us on Twitter:

@ELahti (Evan Lahti)

@wesleyfenlon (Wes Fenlon)

@tyler_wilde (Tyler Wilde)

@demiurge (Cory Banks)

Podcast theme by Ben Prunty .