We talk about the Titanfall beta —jetpacks, mechs, magic guns, and all—while Wes sits in the corner for being the only one who hasn't played it. Then Evan fills us in on his experience playing Evolve , the new asymmetrical shooter from the Left 4 Dead developers, and Wes emerges to guide us into a world of pure imagination in the Just Cause 2 multiplayer mod .

Give your Valentine some space for a minute and listen to PC Gamer Podcast #372 - Pure Imagination .

