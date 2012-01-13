What is Catfantastic? CATFANTASTIC IS MEOW! Run with Evan, Josh, Tyler, two Chrises and hostmaster Logan Decker as they navigate a gauntlet of incredibly cruel trivia, electroshock therapy, and a blackhole of math and fairness for the epic 300th episode of the PC Gamer US Podcast!

PC Gamer US Podcast 300: ELECTROCATFANTASTIC

Have a question, comment, complaint or observation? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext 724 or email the mp3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com.

Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .

Follow us on Twitter:

@pcgamer

@logandecker (Logan)

@elahti (Evan)

@Havoc06 (Chris C)

@tyler_wilde (Tyler)

@CAntista (Chris A)

@greghenninger (Greg)

@Ljrepresent (Lucas)