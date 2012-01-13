What is Catfantastic? CATFANTASTIC IS MEOW! Run with Evan, Josh, Tyler, two Chrises and hostmaster Logan Decker as they navigate a gauntlet of incredibly cruel trivia, electroshock therapy, and a blackhole of math and fairness for the epic 300th episode of the PC Gamer US Podcast!
PC Gamer US Podcast 300: ELECTROCATFANTASTIC
Have a question, comment, complaint or observation? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext 724 or email the mp3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com.
Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .
Follow us on Twitter:
@logandecker (Logan)
@elahti (Evan)
@Havoc06 (Chris C)
@tyler_wilde (Tyler)
@CAntista (Chris A)
@greghenninger (Greg)
@Ljrepresent (Lucas)