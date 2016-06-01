PC Gamer UK Podcast 012: Overwatch, Civ VI, Hitman

This week, it is High Noon. Phil and Andy discuss Overwatch, but mostly talk about the gifs they have seen. Later: impressions from the new Hitman episode, and a hands-on report from 60 turns of Civilization VI. Then, after a brief existential panic over E3 being only being a fortnight away, we start to discuss what we’re looking forward to, before being distracted by talk about Rockstar and the games they aren’t releasing. We also announce the winner of our peanut M&M competition.

Grab Episode 012: The Memes Are Annoying directly here.

Discussed: Overwatch, Hitman, Civilization VI… And lots of others. I should really start writing them down.

This week: Samuel Roberts, Phil Savage, Andy Kelly.

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming.

This week’s music is from Portal 2.