You're invited to our PAX East 2015 party!

Going to PAX East next month? We'll see you there! Get out of the cold and snow and join us at Royale, the largest nightclub in Boston, for the Republic of Gamers PAX East Afterparty presented by ASUS and PC Gamer. Admission is free: all you have to do is RSVP and bring your PAX badge along. We'll be there too, of course! Evan and Tyler are both headed to PAX.

We'll have a DJ set by Headhunterz and Blizzard's bringing hands-on demos of Heroes of the Storm. Cosplayers Danielle Beaulieu and April Gloria will also be in attendance at the party. There's no dress code, so come as you are (costumes welcome!). Full details below.

What: ASUS & PC Gamer present the Republic of Gamers PAX East Afterparty

When: Friday, March 6 @ 10 PM.

Where: Royale Nightclub, 279 Tremont St., Boston, MA

RSVP: Admission is free, but you must RSVP by March 4th, which you can do right now, right here. Bring your ticket (print or mobile version) and PAX East 2015 badge to the door. Tickets are offered on a first come, first serve basis, and all attendees must be 21 and up.