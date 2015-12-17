PC Gamer Game of the Year Awards 2015

Goodbye, 2015. When it comes to games, you've been lovely, and as usual we're closing the year by bestowing honors on the best of the best. So we voted, and then debated over three continents, and then revised the list and debated a bit more, and came to a selection of 10 games we think are a little more special than the rest. Note that no game can win multiple awards—our process is to each cast votes for multiple games, tally them up, agree on an overall winner, and then tailor the rest of our award categories to best represent why we love the games we chose. The staff also chose 12 more games as 'personal picks,' and while we couldn't reach a consensus on their GOTYness, they were all important enough to one or more of us that we wanted to give them special honors.

Below are our 2015 award categories (plus one more special award that we won't spoil), which we've chosen to best represent the makeup of games we loved this year. We'll be posting new awards and personal picks daily as the end of the year approaches, updating this page as we go. We're an impatient bunch, so rather than saving the best for last, we've started with our overall game of the year, which goes to...

Awards

Game of the Year 2015: Metal Gear Solid V

Best Singleplayer: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Best Multiplayer: Rocket League

Best Design: Invisible Inc.

Best Simulation: Kerbal Space Program

Best Writing: 80 Days

Most Original: Her Story

Best Setting: Fallout 4

Spirit of the PC: Pillars of Eternity

Community Champion: Cities: Skylines

The 2015 Game of 2013 Award: Grand Theft Auto 5

The alternative PC Gamer GOTY awards



Personal Picks

Chris Livingston: Prison Architect

Tom Senior: Homeworld Remastered

Wes Fenlon: Galak-Z

Chris Thursten: Life is Strange

James Davenport: Cibele

Samuel Roberts: D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die

Tony Ellis: SOMA

Andy Kelly: Else Heart.Break()

Shaun Prescott: Rainbow Six Siege

Tyler Wilde: Undertale

Phil Savage: Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns

Tom Marks: Heroes of the Storm

