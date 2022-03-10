PC Building Simulator 2 promises even more components and a 30-hour career mode

Build a pretend PC inside your real PC without having to deal with the hassles of the chip shortage.

To be blunt, I thought making a game about building a PC was a terrible idea. Who wants to play a videogame about doing the same thing you just did in real life so you could play some videogames? But I was wrong: PC Building Simulator is actually quite good, and also very popular—popular enough that a sequel is coming to the Epic Game Store later this year.

PC Building Simulator 2 looks an awful lot like its predecessor, which is understandable—there are only so many ways you can build a PC, after all. But it promises a range of upgrades and improvements including more than 1,200 "true to life" individual PC parts at launch from more than 45 brands including Intel, AMD, Nvidia, and a range of boutique manufacturers, a 30 hour "career mode," more customization options, and a "deeper simulation" of the pretend PC running inside your real PC.

The new game is being developed by a different studio—UK-based Spiral House Ltd., rather than original developer Claudiu Kiss—and will be an Epic Games Store exclusive: Epic acquired original PC Building Simulator publisher The Irregular Corporation in 2021, as part of its acquisition of the Tonic Games Group. A release date hasn't been set but it's expected to be out later this year.

