PAX Australia and EB Expo will join forces this year

EB Expo and PAX Australia are joining forces in 2018, meaning Melbourne now has the monopoly on Australian games conventions. To spell it out: EB Expo, which first launched in 2011, and PAX Australia, which debuted in 2013, will now happen at the same time, at the same convention centre.

The joint announcement arrived this afternoon. Apparently EB Expo's presence will take in most of the major publishers, while mainstays including the EB Expo Live Theatre and EB Games pop-up store (y'know, it's EB Games, but at a convention!) will also carry over.

As far as the PAX component, that'll likely stay the same too. The announcement pointed out that over 180 companies will feature at the 2018 convention, as well as "thousands" of playable games and "over" 150 hours of on-stage content.

Oh, and the convention will take play from 26-28 October this year, returning to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. No word on ticket sales just yet, nor on whether the price will rise to account for all the new stuff.