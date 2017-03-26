Overwatch's Tracer has her pistols recreated with Lego

As much as I'd love to see an airsoft version of Tracer's pistols, I think I'm going to have to settle for the non-shooting Lego versions that people like YouTuber Nick Brick have made. And honestly, that's not a bad compromise because they look really cool and I probably won't accidentally shoot myself with them.

Each pistol weighs two pounds, is made up of 1,063 bricks, and measures at 12.25 inches or 39 Lego studs long. The detail is exceptional, especially with the circular modules popping out just like they do when Tracer reloads in the game. Nick Brick even used LED kits from Brickstuff to light it all up a bit. You can check it out in the video above, which is well worth watching until the end.

Other weapons Nick Brick has recreated include D.Va's Light Gun, Genji's Shuriken, and Ana's Biotic Rifle, which looks amazing. He's even put together a tutorial on how to create D.Va's Light Gun, if you want to give it a shot yourself.

Nick isn't the only person making Overwatch weapons out of Lego. YouTuber ZaziNombies has created a bunch of the shooter's guns including Soldier 76's heavy pulse rifle, which we've covered in the past.