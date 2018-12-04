Overwatch Winter Wonderland returns on December 11

The Overwatch Winter Wonderland will go live on December 11, Blizzard announced today—but what we've got to look forward to under this year's metaphorical tree remains tightly wrapped in the festive gift paper of mystery.

Snow off your holiday spirit! ☃️Overwatch Winter Wonderland returns December 11. pic.twitter.com/ZDkz80h8TsDecember 4, 2018

Okay, that was a bit overdone, but we're trying to get into the spirit of the holidays here—and aside from the tweet, Blizzard hasn't said what's in store for this year's festivities. New skins, cosmetic items, and holiday-themed map updates are surely coming down that chimney, maybe with a little something a little extra for newcomer Ashe and her big buddy Bob—she doesn't look like someone overly prone to yuletide cheer, but I think he'd look lovely done up in lights, tinsels, and a big red hat.

The big question is whether the Winter Wonderland will deliver a new seasonal brawl. Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan said in the September 2018 developer update that Blizzard would continue to create cosmetics for seasonal events, but planned to leave existing seasonal game modes as they are and focus instead on balancing and quality-of-life changes. So Mei's Snowball Offensive and Yeti Hunt will almost certainly be back, but I'm not holding my breath waiting for a new mode to appear under the tree.

Of course, all will become clearer as December 11 approaches, and I imagine we'll see some skin reveals leading up to it. We'll keep you posted.