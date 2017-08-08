Overwatch Summer Games skins revealed

The Overwatch Summer Games seasonal event is live. The now-annual event launched today, bringing with it a pile of new Olympic and summer skins, unlocking last year's Summer Games loot, and bringing back the Rocket League-like game mode Lúcioball.

This time around, the new Summer Games skins will be available for purchase for the standard event skin prices (3000 gold for a legendary), while skins from last year's event are unlocked for one third of that cost. It also seems that this year's skins have embraced more of the "Sun's out, guns out" summer mantra than last year's Olympic competitors. Either way, Dad: 76 is a masterpiece. The event runs from August 8 through 29.