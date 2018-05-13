Overwatch Anniversary Event leak reveals new Junkrat pirate skin and May 22 start date

Overwatch's second birthday party will begin on May 22 and will bring back skins and brawls from previous events, a leak from the Brazilian Overwatch Twitter account has revealed.

The video above was posted and quickly removed, but not before it was captured by fans on Reddit. It shows Junkrat and Roadhog dancing in a variety of skins, all but one of which we've seen before. The new one is a belter: a Junkrat pirate skin complete with sabres, an eye patch, and a prosthetic leg made up of a skull with glaring green eyes on top of a metal hook.

The video says that items and brawls from previous events will return for the anniversary event, but doesn't give any more details, such as whether there will be new skins other than Junkrat's (I assume there will).

Last year's anniversary event added new maps and 11 legendary skins, among other goodies. Players weren't happy with the cost of the new items, which in total would've set you back nearly 60,000 credits. Blizzard didn't make any changes but game director Jeff Kaplan assured fans he was listening to the concerns. Perhaps it'll be different this time.