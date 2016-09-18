Overhaul visuals, weather, and weapons with GTA 5 Redux mod

This week on the Mod Roundup, the GTA 5 Redux mod has finally arrived, promising lots of changes to visuals, weather, physics, lightning, and weapons. Meanwhile, a much-beloved Halo mod for Sins of a Solar Empire makes its way into Stellaris, and a mod for Fallout 4 lets you eat items without having to find them in your inventory.

Here are the most promising mods we've seen this week.

GTA 5 Redux

Download link

After a hacker-based delay, GTA 5 Redux has been released. The long-awaited mod overhauls the game’s visuals and features new textures, fire and particle effects, and reworked physics and weapons systems. There are also changes to lighting, weather, shadows, clouds, and tons more including over a dozen ReShade options.

Sins of the Prophets: Stellaris

Download link

If you enjoyed bringing the Halo universe into Sins of a Solar Empire, now you can do the same with space strategy Stellaris. The Sins of the Prophets mod introduces Halo-based assets like ships and structures for you to play with, and plans much more in the future.

Eating off the Floor, for Fallout 4

Download link

Hear me out: this isn't as gross as it sounds. When you find a food or beverage item in Fallout 4, you need to pick it up before you can consume it. Makes sense, but it's also a pain since picking it up adds it to your inventory, which means opening your Pipboy and scrolling through the list to find the item that, logically, would still be in your hand. With this mod, you can choose to consume something right off the table, shelf, or floor.

Looking for more mods? Try our list of the best mods for Fallout 4 and the best mods for GTA 5.