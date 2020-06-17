Outward gets new DLC today, and it sounds pretty stressful

Outward is a great RPG, albeit punishing. But as punishing as it is, the game's approach to survival and storytelling is pretty unique. In his review Chris wrote that "it requires you to put real thought into the choices you make, and it makes those choices feel like they really matter." That pretty much sums up the game's appeal.

Today Outward gets a new DLC pack in the form of The Soroboreans, and the launch trailer is embedded above. Gone are the days when all you needed to worry about was drinking, eating, sleeping, and keeping track of your belongings: now you'll also need to contend with Corruption. Aren't you glad videogames aren't real?

It's not all bad, though: it looks like you'll be able to wield this Corruption to your own needs, especially since the nominal Soroboreans appear to trade in magic. There's also new skills, enchantments, weapons, dungeons and enemies, so it'll probably keep you busy for a while. Jon has more details on what's in the DLC over here.

The Soroboreans is available on Steam for $20 / £17 / AU$30.