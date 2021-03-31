Official Outriders system requirements demand an RTX 3080 for ultra

If you want to run Outriders at its very best, you’ll need an RTX 3080 or RX 6800XT, the finalized system requirements confirm . That’s about as demanding as it gets right now, and most people still can’t get their hands on the latest GPUs . But as long as you're not trying to run the game at 4K ultra, the requirements are pretty reasonable.

That Ultra setting lists the hardware it takes to run Outriders at 4K and 60 fps. The rest of the specs are below, but you’ll be after an i7-10700K / Ryzen 7 3700X on the CPU side of things to max everything out. The low preset should be manageable for most players: to run it at 720p and 60 fps, you’ll just need a GTX 750Ti / R9 270x, 8GB RAM, and a decent CPU made in the last eight years.

Without further ado, here are system requirements in all their detail:

Minimum requirements for Outriders | Low preset (720p, 60fps)

CPU: Intel i5-3470 / AMD FX-8350

8GB GPU: GeForce GTX 750Ti / Radeon R9 270x

11 Storage: 70GB

Recommended specs for Outriders | High preset (1080p, 60fps)

CPU: Intel i7-7700 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

16GB GPU: GeForce GTX 1070 8GB / Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB

12 Storage: 70GB

Ultra requirements for Outriders | (2160p, 60fps)

CPU: Intel i7-10700K / Ryzen 7 3700X

16GB GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 10GB / Radeon RX 6800XT

12 Storage: 70GB

If you can run it, and are keen to jump into the game the moment it launches on April 1, here are the Outriders unlock times per region. If you're wondering about builds, here are the best Trickster builds in Outriders.