Our favourite wireless gaming keyboard is AU$250 for Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has kicked off in Australia, and as per usual, the deals on offer down under are all about accessories and peripherals. We're keeping tabs on all the best PC gaming Australian deals already, but if you're in the market for a wireless gaming keyboard this is one you'll want to snap up real quick.

The Logitech G915 Lightspeed wireless mechanical keyboard is, in our view, the best wireless gaming keyboard, and it's currently AU$250 on Amazon Australia, down from its usual RRP of AU$400. Now, you'd be mad to pay the full RRP on this on a normal day, because the street price sits at around AU$300-$350. Still, this is the best price at the moment, and is beating the competition by around AU$30.

It also ships free if you're a Prime member, which sweetens the deal a lot. If you're not a Prime member, sign up for a free trial to make the most of this offer.

Logitech G915 gaming keyboard | AU$399.95 AU$250

The very best wireless keyboard gets an extremely welcome discount as part of Amazon Prime Day. In addition to working hard to avoid some of the pitfalls of wireless play, it looks damn pretty, with all those RGB backlights.View Deal

What's so good about it? Check out our list of the best wireless gaming keyboards for more info, but in a nutshell: "The Logitech G915 feels like a logical evolution of what a wireless mechanical keyboard should be—featuring excellent connectivity, impressive battery life, and an uncompromising array of features... to those who can afford it." Hopefully with this discount, you can afford it.