Our favorite wireless mouse, Logitech's G502 Lightspeed, is just $104 right now

As far as we're concerned, the cordless version of Logitech's G502 Lightspeed is the best wireless gaming mouse around. It just isn't the most affordable. Fortunately, it goes on sale every so often, including right now—Amazon is selling the G502 Lightspeed Wireless for $103.99.

That's down $46 from its $149.99 list price. It usually sells for a bit less than MSRP, but this is close to the cheapest it has ever been (it briefly sold for $94.99 in December 2020). Still not budget territory, but this is anything but an entry-level gaming mouse.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless | 25K Hero Sensor | RGB | $149.99 $103.99 at Amazon (save $46)

This is the latest version of the Logitech's excellent G502 Lightspeed Wireless. It sports an upgraded 25,000 DPI Hero sensor, 11 customizable buttons, a hyper fast scrool wheel, RGB lighting, and more.View Deal

This is the newest version, armed with a 25,000 DPI Hero sensor (the original model we reviewed sported a 16,000 DPI Hero sensor). That kind of sensitivity level is way higher than what most people need, including for competitive gaming, but the sensor itself is excellent. In our testing, it never dropped tracking or stuttered.

There are 11 customizable buttons on this rodent, and a hyper fast scroll wheel—you can have it function like a regular scroll wheel, or spin freely and rapidly, which is great for scrolling through lengthy webpages.

Other features include an adjustable weight system, RGB lighting, a metal-spring tensioning system for the main clickers, and up to 60 hours of battery life.