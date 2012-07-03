Orcs Must Die! 2's Endless mode and co-op play will be revealed in our livestream Thursday

We had two major requests of Orcs Must Die!: let us play with friends, and let us play forever. Orcs Must Die! 2 launches later this month with both of those features, and we want to be the first ones to show you them tossed together.

Tune into our livestream channel ( twitch.tv/pcgamer ) Thursday morning at 11 AM PST to watch us play the never-before-seen Endless mode, which lets you kill orcs until you're overwhelmed, alongside a developer of the game who can answer any questions you and I have as we play.