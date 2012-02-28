OnLive indie showcase lets you try 16 IGF nominees for free

You can play free trials of 16 IGF -nominated games right now using cloud-streaming service, OnLive . For the next two weeks you can log in and play 30 minute demos of games like Dear Esther, Dustforce, Frozen Synapse, Space Chem and, as Tom mentioned earlier, the excellent FTL . When GDC kicks off next week all OnLive games formerly nominated for IGF awards will be discounted by 75%
There's a list of links to the OnLive demo page for each IGF nominee below. You'll need to sign up for a free OnLive account first to get access.
- Atom Zombie Smasher (Blendo Games)
- Be Good (DigiPen Institute of Technology)
- Botanicula (Amanita Design)
- Dear Esther (The Chinese Room)
- Dustforce (Hitbox Team)
- English Country Tune (Stephen Lavelle)
- Frozen Synapse (Mode 7 Games)
- FTL (Justin Ma and Matthew Davis)
- Lume (State of Play Games)
- Nitronic Rush (DigiPen Institute of Technology)
- Once Upon a Spacetime (RMIT)
- POP (Rob Lach)
- SpaceChem (Zachtronics Industries)
- To the Moon (Freebird Games)
- Toren (Swordtales)
- WAY (CoCo & Co.)
A pretty darn exciting list. If you were an IGF judge, which ones would you vote for?