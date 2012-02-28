OnLive indie showcase lets you try 16 IGF nominees for free

You can play free trials of 16 IGF -nominated games right now using cloud-streaming service, OnLive . For the next two weeks you can log in and play 30 minute demos of games like Dear Esther, Dustforce, Frozen Synapse, Space Chem and, as Tom mentioned earlier, the excellent FTL . When GDC kicks off next week all OnLive games formerly nominated for IGF awards will be discounted by 75%

There's a list of links to the OnLive demo page for each IGF nominee below. You'll need to sign up for a free OnLive account first to get access.

A pretty darn exciting list. If you were an IGF judge, which ones would you vote for?