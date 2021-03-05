Oculus Quest 2 is now the most popular VR headset around

Race on (Image credit: Future) Best PC racing wheels : perfect for any circuit.

According to the Steam Hardware Survey for February, it looks like the Oculus Quest 2 has knocked the Rift S off the top spot as the most popular VR headset around.

Showing a rigorous 5.52 percent uptick since last month's survey, the Oculus Quest 2 now sits at the top of the list, holding 22.91 percent of the VR landscape. It may not be the most accurate portrayal of gamer's setups, but the Steam Hardware Survey gives us a good idea of just how much this VR headset has shot up in popularity.

In October last year—when the headset was first released—Facebook noted that they were selling "beyond what we expected." And according to Shawn Whiting, the head of community at Rec Room Inc. the Quest 2's launch was 250 percent more successful than the original Quest, in terms of Rec Room players. The stats here are further testament to how well it's sold.

It is pretty impressive how quickly the Quest 2 managed to nab the top spot. It seems that mandatory Facebook login isn't as much of an outrage to most as it is to our Jacob. Though it's been enough of a blight that researchers bothered to bypass what some regard as an ungodly blockade.

It's just as well, we shouldn't let that get in the way of a fine piece of kit. This is an affordable headset with 1832 x 1920 resolution per eye, 6GB of RAM, 256GB storage, and it's only 503g—that's the equivalent of a single loaf of bread strapped to your head, in case you needed to know.

The Oculus Quest 2 also has an experimental 120Hz patch planned for March , yet another overhaul after we saw 90Hz support roll out in November last year.

Which all has us wondering here if the Quest 2's success will change how other VR companies approach virtual reality headsets? It certainly has the potential to.