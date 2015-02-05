Oceania gets its first League of Legends eSports League

Riot has today announced Oceania's first League of Legends eSports league. Appropriately titled the Oceanic Pro League (OPL), the seven week league will pit eight teams against one another for the hefty sum of $64,000, or $32,000 per split. Five teams will emerge victorious, with the remaining three facing relegation.

It's good news for Southern Hemisphere dwellers, and you won't have to wait: the first round kicks off tonight at 6pm AEST, with a stream running on Riot's dedicated Oceania channel. Tonight's round will feature Legacy, Chiefs, 4Not and Sudden Fear. Here's the full round schedule:

ROUND 1 SCHEDULE

Thursday February 5 Matchup 6pm AEDT Chiefs vs Legacy 7pm approx. 4Not vs Legacy 8pm approx. Chiefs vs Sudden Fear 9pm approx. Sudden Fear vs 4Not

Monday February 9 Matchup 6pm AEDT Avant Garde vs Dire Wolves 7pm approx. Rich Gang vs Avant Garde 8pm approx. Dire Wolves vs Team Immunity 9pm approx. Team Immunity vs Rich Gang

Riot Oceania eSports Co-ordinator Ben de Rider said he hopes Australia and New Zealand will compete next to some of the world's biggest League of Legends regions eventually. Whatever the case, the winners of the OPL split 1 will head to Turkey for the International Wildcard Invitation this April.