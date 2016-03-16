Obsidian announces Tyranny, a fantasy RPG where you're the bad guy

Tuesday at GDC, Obsidian and Paradox Interactive announced their new RPG, Tyranny. Tyranny is set in a fantasy world that recently suffered through a massive conflict between good and evil. As the name hints, evil has triumphed, and the character you play actually fought on the side of evil as the subordinate of Kyros the Overlord. You're not one of the good guys, in other words. Have a look at the brief teaser above, and here's a quote from the official website:

"You are the judge and executioner of Kyros’ law, acting under the watchful eye of the Overlords Archon of Justice, Tunon the Adjudicator. Your words shape the lives of thousands. Will you use that power to bring justice and inspire loyalty? Or will you bring fear and cruelty to the beaten people of the Tiers?"

As you can see from the screenshots below, Tyranny has a very Pillars of Eternity look to it. We've seen a bit of the game at GDC and we'll have some harder details to share next week, once an embargo lifts on further coverage. We don't have a release date yet, but we're told it will be out this year. You can visit the official website here.