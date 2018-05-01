NZXT made a PUBG-themed version of our favorite computer case

If you just can't get enough PUBG in your life, NZXT has a case that might interest you. It's the H700 PUBG, which as the name implies is a PUBG-themed version of its H700i mid-tower, our 'Case of the Year' pick, but without the integrated smart controller.

NZXT partnered with PUBG Corporation and Gamers Outreach to offer a limited number of these cases—it's capping production at 2,000 units, and donating 10 percent of sales to Gamers Outreach, a charity organization that provides equipment, technology, and software to kids who are coping with treatment inside hospitals.

"Gamers Outreach is very dear to us, so we wanted to encourage PC gamers everywhere to support this very worthy cause," said Johnny Hou, NZXT’s founder and CEO. "PUBG’s air drop crate is a perfect fit for a case design. We had a lot of fun with it, and I love that fans of one of this year’s hottest games can give back, just by grabbing this limited edition, iconic piece of hardware."

The H700 PUBG is priced the same as the H700i at $200, though the latter sports an integrated smart fan and LED controller that essentially combines the functionality of NZXT's $60 Hue+ and $50 Grid+ V3 products. That isn't included in the H700 PUBG, so you're paying a premium for the PUBG theme instead.

Everything else about the H700 PUBG is the same as the H700i. It's a steel chassis with a tempered glass side panel and lots of cable management options. For cooling, it comes with three Aer F120 (120mm) fans installed in the front and an Aer 140 (140mm) fan in the rear. There is room to add three more 120mm or two 140mm fans up top for additional cooling, or to install a radiator for a liquid-cooling setup.

Storage options are the same as well. Specifically, you can fit up to seven 2.5-inch and three 3.5-inch drives in the H700i.

The H700 PUBG will only be sold on NZXT's website. There's a product page up already, though as of this writing it still says "coming soon."