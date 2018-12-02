Nvidia's Titan RTX card coming soon, judging by these not-so-subtle teases

Nvidia has begun teasing the next card in its Titan series, the Titan RTX, suggesting that it could launch sooner rather than later.

The card has popped up on social media: Gavin Free from YouTube channel The Slow Mo Guys posted a picture on Instagram showing a card with the Titan logo installed in his PC (alongside a bonus cat), while Coursera co-founder Andrew Ng, the former head of Google Brain, posted his own image of the installed card on Twitter—the picture at the top of this article is a zoomed-in version.

The Titan RTX box also appeared twice in a recent video from Linus Tech Tips: you can see it at 30:33 and 34:06.

We don't know much about the new Titan for now, but because it's part of the RTX card line—which currently comprises the RTX 2080, its Ti variant, and the RTX 2070—it will use Nvidia's new Turing architecture, and have dedicated hardware to accelerate ray tracing.

It will almost certainly use the same TU102 chip as the RTX 2080 Ti, only fully enabled this time. That means 4,608 CUDA cores, 72 RT cores, and 576 Tensor cores, along with likely 12GB (perhaps 24GB) of GDDR6 memory. How will it perform? We should find out more soon enough, but based on the assumed specs, it will be like previous Titan cards: 5-10 percent more performance than the top non-Titan card, for substantially more money.