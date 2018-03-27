Nvidia's Far Cry 5 Game Ready drivers are now available

Nvidia has released its Game Ready 391.35 drivers for Far Cry 5. Our review is in progress, and there's plenty to like so far (perhaps a bit too much at times). We've also performed our initial benchmarks and found the game runs about the same as Far Cry Primal. Nvidia told us the new drivers shouldn't change performance much and mostly focus on bug fixes, but these are WHQL tested and should be safe to use whether or not you're playing Far Cry 5—or at least as safe as any drivers are.

On that note, I've done some limited testing with the 391.35 driver release. First, a word of caution: do a clean install of the drivers (via the custom installation option), or use Display Driver Uninstaller first. When I neglected to do this, performance dropped by 10-25 percent in my testing. Once I did a clean (re)install, however, performance improved by 3-6 percent across all tested settings and resolutions.

As usual, there are a few other bug fixes for this release:

GeForce 3D Profile Manager tool can't import profiles.

[GeForce Experience]: Memory leak occurs leading to poor game performance when using NVIDIA Freestyle.

[NVIDIA Control Panel][SLI][Diablo III]: With V-Sync on and SLI enabled, the game freezes after switching windows (ALT+TAB) a few times.

[Notebook]: The driver may fail to initialize the GPU.

There are some open issues as well, one of which is specific to Far Cry 5 players who happen to have an HDR display:

[NVIDIA TITAN V][G-Sync]: G-Sync displays may go blank when switching between different overclocked memory clocks multiple times.

[SLI][GeForce GTX 780 Ti]: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors.

[GeForce TITAN (Kepler-based)]: The OS fails after installing the graphics card on a Threadripper-enabled motherboard.

[Pascal GPUs][Gears of War 4]: Blue-screen crash may occur while playing the game.

[GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Doom]: The game crashes due to the driver reverting to OpenGL 1.1 when HDR is enabled.

You can download the latest drivers through GeForce Experience or grab them from Nvidia's website to install them manually.