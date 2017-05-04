Nvidia's 382.05 WHQL drivers ready your PC for Prey and Battlezone

If you're planning to play tomorrow and own a GeForce graphics card or GPU, there is a new driver update you'll want to install head of time. Nvidia just released its 382.05 WHQL driver package, which includes optimizations for Prey.

The new driver release is also labeled as being "Game Ready" for Battlezone on the Oculus and HTC Vive, and finally adds multi-GPU support to Gears of War 4 . In regards to the latter, Nvidia says its own testing showed up to an 88 percent improvement in performance with multiple graphics cards, a little bit higher than the 80 percent figure Microsoft touted. You can read more about that here.

Nvidia also added a couple of SLI profiles, specifically for Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III. Other than that, there are a handful of bug fixes in the latest driver package. They include:

[SLI][No Man’s Sky - with The Foundation Update 1.10 patch]: With SLI enabled, there is texture corruption in the game.

[SLI][GeForce GTX 670][World of Tanks]: In SLI mode, blue-screen crash occurs when pressing Alt+Tab during the game.

[GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Gears of War]: After the bootup movies, blue-screen crash occurs pointing to nvlddmkm.sys.

The Nvidia Control Panel in the Windows desktop context menu, as well as the Nvidia system tray icon, may be absent.

System may hang at a black screen upon cold boot up.

In a multi-display configuration, the extended displays are unable to enter sleep mode.

Going back to Prey, Bethesda's minimum requirements call for at least an Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD FX-8320 processor, GeForce GTX 660 2GB or Radeon 7850 2GB graphics card, and 8GB of RAM.

The recommended requirements bump things up to a Core i7-2600K or AMD FX-8350 CPU, GeForce GTX 970 4GB or AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB, and 16GB of RAM.

You can download the latest GPU driver package from Nvidia here.