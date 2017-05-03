Prey launch trailer boasts Nightmares and Typhons, pistols and powers

Prey's long and winding road—from the announcement of Prey 2 in 2011, to its reworking, renaming and rebranding last year, and the multitude of trailers that have since followed suit—is almost complete. Due on Friday, May 5, Arkane's incoming space station shooter now has a launch trailer.

Don't run. Don't hide. Don't die, we're told. Sounds like we have our work cut out for us.

With that, there's a typical amount of shooting, morphing, floating and running around the increasingly hectic Talos 1 space station as it becomes steadily overrun with Typhon aliens.

"Some people will never understand what you can do," says a spectacled colleague around the halfway mark there.

I guess we'll get the chance to understand for ourselves on Friday, May 5 when Prey hits store shelves. Good luck when the time comes.