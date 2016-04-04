Newegg daily deals: HGST 6TB NAS HDD, EVGA 600W PSU, and more

Top Deal:

Are you regularly backing up your data? If not, either your name is Leeroy Jenkins and you're content to munch on some chicken when everything goes wrong, or you just haven't gotten around to implementing a backup scheme yet. There's no help for the former, but for the latter, you can take your first step towards responsible computing right this very moment by checking out today's top deal: HGST Deskstar NAS 6TB 7200 RPM 128MB Cache SATA 6.0Gb/s 3.5-inch High-Performance Hard Drive (Retail Kit) for $230 with free shipping (normally $259 - use coupon code: [ESCETEF22]).

Don't confuse this with the Deskstar of old, the one that was non-affectionately dubbed the Deathstar. This beefy HDD is built for NAS boxes and has a rated reliability of 1 million hours MTBF. It's also backed by a 3-year warranty.

Other Deals:

Netgear HomePlug AV2 MIMO AV1200 Powerline Gigabit Ethernet Adapter Kit with Pass-Thru, up to 1200Mbps for $50 with free shipping (normally $82 - use coupon code: [EMCETEF35]; additional $5 Mail-in rebate)

EVGA - 80 Plus 600W ATX 12V/EPS 12V Power Supply (Certified Refurbished) for $30 with free shipping (normally $50)

Acer 25-inch 4ms HDMI Widescreen LED Backlight LCD IPS Monitor for $130 with free shipping (normally $140 - use coupon code: [EMCETEF25])

Raidmax Vortex Black Steel / Plastic ATX Mid Tower Computer Case for $35 with free shipping (normally $43; additional $15 Mail-in rebate)