Here are the New World servers

If you're looking for a New World server list before Amazon's upcoming MMO releases next week, you're in luck. Thanks to an announcement via the official New World Twitter account, we can now see which servers will be available for each region at launch.

If you jumped into the last New World beta weekend , you've already got a good idea of what to expect from this hugely anticipated MMO. But if you're planning on playing with a bunch of friends, you'll want to coordinate ahead of time to make sure you all start on the same server.

At the time of writing, Amazon hasn't added roleplaying tags (or suggested languages for the European servers), but I'll be sure to add those if and when we get that information.

Here's the New World server list, broken down by region.

NA East

Aarnivalkea Frislandia Oceana Themiscyra Adlivun Hanan Pacha Ogygia Tlalocan Argadnel Heliopolis Olympus Topan Atvatabar Kay Pacha Orofena Tritonis Aztlan Krocylea Orun Ute-Yomigo Babilary Locuta Pahruli Valgrind Barataria Loloi Pleroma Valhalla Calnogor Maramma Pyrallis Vingolf Cantahar Mictlan Royllo Xibalba Dominora Minda Ruach Yaxche Duguang Moriai Scheria Ys Eden Morrow Silha Zuvendis Ensipe Norumbega Sitara Falias Nunne Chaha Takamagahara

NA West

Aukumea Linnunrata Sarragalla Camelot Mag Mell Theleme Celadon Mulitefao Tlillan-Tlapallan El Dorado Neno Kuni Uku Pacha Ferri Nidavellir Vourukasha Kshira Sagara Plancta Yggdrasil Kronomo Ptolemais Lilliput Riallaro

Central Europe

Abaton Elysium Ishtakar Runeberg Alastor Eurytheia Jotunheim Saba Albraca Fae Ketumati Saena Alfheim Finias Kor Sanor Amenti Ganzir Lyonesse Silpium Annwyn Gaunes Melinde Slavna Asgard Glyn Cagny Metsola Tanje Bakhu Hades Midgard Thule Baltia Harmonia Murias Tir Na Nog Barri Hellheim Muspelheim Tupia Bengodi Hyperborea Naxos Una-bara Bensalem Icaria Nav Urdarbrunn Bifrost Idavoll Niflheim Utgard Caer Sidi Ife Nysa Vainola Duat Inferni Penglai Zerzura Ekera Iroko Rocabarra

South America

Alatyr Hubur Modun Albur Irkalla Nammu Apsu Jianmu Naraka Arali Kigal Niraya Aratta Kitezh Svarga Atlantis Kukku Tamag Dilmun Kunlun Taparloka Dunnu Lanka Tuma Eugea Liusha

Australia

