Here are the New World servers

Get ready for launch next week.

New World server list
(Image credit: Amazon)
If you're looking for a New World server list before Amazon's upcoming MMO releases next week, you're in luck. Thanks to an announcement via the official New World Twitter account, we can now see which servers will be available for each region at launch.

If you jumped into the last New World beta weekend, you've already got a good idea of what to expect from this hugely anticipated MMO. But if you're planning on playing with a bunch of friends, you'll want to coordinate ahead of time to make sure you all start on the same server. 

At the time of writing, Amazon hasn't added roleplaying tags (or suggested languages for the European servers), but I'll be sure to add those if and when we get that information. 

Here's the New World server list, broken down by region.

NA East

New World server list: NA East 

Here are the New World servers in North America East. 

AarnivalkeaFrislandiaOceanaThemiscyra
AdlivunHanan PachaOgygiaTlalocan
ArgadnelHeliopolisOlympusTopan
AtvatabarKay PachaOrofenaTritonis
AztlanKrocyleaOrunUte-Yomigo
BabilaryLocutaPahruliValgrind
BaratariaLoloiPleromaValhalla
CalnogorMarammaPyrallisVingolf
CantaharMictlanRoylloXibalba
DominoraMindaRuachYaxche
DuguangMoriaiScheriaYs
EdenMorrowSilhaZuvendis
EnsipeNorumbegaSitara
FaliasNunne ChahaTakamagahara

NA West

New World server list: NA West 

Here are the New World servers in North America West. 

AukumeaLinnunrataSarragalla
CamelotMag MellTheleme
CeladonMulitefaoTlillan-Tlapallan
El DoradoNeno Kuni Uku Pacha
FerriNidavellirVourukasha
Kshira SagaraPlanctaYggdrasil
KronomoPtolemais
LilliputRiallaro

Central Europe

New World server list: Central Europe 

Here are the New World servers in Central Europe. 

AbatonElysiumIshtakarRuneberg
AlastorEurytheiaJotunheimSaba
AlbracaFaeKetumatiSaena
AlfheimFiniasKorSanor
AmentiGanzirLyonesseSilpium
AnnwynGaunesMelindeSlavna
AsgardGlyn CagnyMetsolaTanje
BakhuHadesMidgardThule
BaltiaHarmoniaMuriasTir Na Nog
BarriHellheimMuspelheimTupia
BengodiHyperboreaNaxosUna-bara
BensalemIcariaNavUrdarbrunn
BifrostIdavollNiflheimUtgard
Caer SidiIfeNysaVainola
DuatInferniPenglaiZerzura
EkeraIrokoRocabarra

South America

New World server list: South America 

Here are the New World servers in South America. 

AlatyrHuburModun
AlburIrkallaNammu
ApsuJianmuNaraka
AraliKigalNiraya
ArattaKitezhSvarga
AtlantisKukkuTamag
DilmunKunlunTaparloka
DunnuLankaTuma
EugeaLiusha

Australia

New World server list: Australia 

Here are the New World servers in Australia. 

AdiriEridu
AgarthaHsuan
BaralkuUtopia
BarzakhYama
BuzhouZara
Duzakh
