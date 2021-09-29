Where to find Boatswain Ambrose in New World

Struggling to find Boatswain Ambrose in New World? You're not alone. There's plenty to explore in Amazon's MMO, and while our tips guide helped to get you started, there will be occasions where it's not always clear where you need to go to find specific quest objectives.

Boatswain Ambrose is an NPC you need to defeat as part of the 'One Threat at a Time' quest, picked up in the First Light settlement. But even if you head to the area on the map indicated by the quest marker, he's not easy to find. Luckily, this guide has you covered. Here's how to find Boatswain Ambrose and complete the One Threat at a Time quest.

New World Boatswain Ambrose: How to find him

You pick up One Threat at a Time from Sylvia Oakes in First Light, and you're tasked with heading to Nyhart's Anchorage to 'eliminate the threat of the pirate leaders'.

Once you reach the area, the objective will get more specific—eliminate both Quartermaster Zebulon and Boatswain Ambrose. Zebulon is the easiest to find, and the map marker shows the ship's location where you can find him. Be careful, though—there are plenty of enemies scattered throughout the area, so you'll need to fight your way through or try to outrun them.

The second marker to the north that pin-points Boatswain Ambrose's location is a little trickier to figure out. Instead of going directly to the marker, you'll need to head to a cave directly beneath it. There are wooden steps leading down to a dock with a boat, just to the southeast of the map marker. Check the video above if you're unsure of the location.

Head down here until you're back on solid ground and head into the narrow cave in front of you to find Boatswain Ambrose just ahead. Take him out to complete the objective before returning to Sylvia Oakes at First Light to hand in the quest.