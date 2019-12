Glaives are, according to Tides of Numenera developer inXile, "elite warriors of the Ninth World." They use martial arts and can be tuned for might or speed, and are designed for going on the offensive. "You deal the strongest attacks and can sustain the greatest damage," says the trailer. "And you are also the only class that can attack twice in one turn."

You can watch the Glaive in action below. Tides of Numenera is, if all goes to plan, set for a release on PC early next year.