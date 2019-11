The new Rage trailer shows off the huge environments the id Tech 5 engine is capable of, as well as some of the mutant creatures that populate the ruined wasteland. There's some exciting blasting too, with automated turrets, armed RC cars and spidery assault robots on show.

Check out the latest screenshots for a more high-definition look at the world of Rage. The game's due out on September 13. Check out the Rage site for more details.