New Prey trailer highlights the benefits of stabbing yourself in the eye

The new "Neuromod Research Division" trailer for Prey may be the first one I've seen that's distinctly more reminiscent of BioShock than System Shock 2. Neuromods, by all appearances, are basically Plasmids: You pump the juice into your system, and you get a superpower as a result. There is one fairly significant difference, though. Plasmids get injected into your arm; Neuromods go into your eye.

The good news, such as it is, is that the latest version of the Neuromodifier features smaller insertion points on the "rapid release needles"—those are the bits that punch through your eye hole—and a "softer, wider eye cup" that enables easier serum distribution. That would be the stuff that alters your neural circuitry to impart new and unique abilities, like boosting your speed or strength, or improving specific skills like computer hacking.

The real fun, though, is to be found in the abilities that the system has acquired from the Typhon aliens that have infiltrated the Talos 1 station, including the oft-discussed ability to take on different forms. But the trailer implies pretty strongly that power comes with a price: The Superthermal is a mod "easily tolerated by the test subject that requires few brain alterations," but the Mimic ability "requires more neural modification."

Bethesda's been on a real Prey trailer tear lately: Yesterday it was "Playing With Powers," the day before that we had "Weapons and Powers," and a week ago we got a closer look at the "terrifying Nightmare monster" that's genetically predisposed to kill you dead—a pretty good reason for turning yourself into a coffee cup, I'd say. Prey comes out on May 5.